Ras Al Khaimah: The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in Ras Al Khaimah has shut down a coffee shop over violation of COVID-19 safety measures. The cafe was closed down due to its failure to comply with the safety measures and its inability to implement physical distancing.
Additionally, some members of the public at Al Qawasim Corniche and at Ras Al Khaimah beach were directed to adhere to physical distancing and were told that any violation of the safety measures shall result in legal consequences and penalties.
As part of a series of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the various government agencies, in coordination with the Department of Economic Development, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and the Community Police Department, have conducted field inspections of 69 establishments and facilities in the emirate so far. The field inspections aimed at examining public health and safety standards in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has advised all shops and establishments in the emirate to strictly adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures and advised all members of the public to follow the prescribed safety and hygiene norms, reiterating that there will be zero tolerance for any violation.