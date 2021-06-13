Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list announced on Sunday, June 13, including 28 different places.
Compared to the previous Green List effective since May 23, the new list includes Malta and leaves out Tajikistan and the United Kingdom.
Quarantine exemption
Passengers arriving from these places will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi Emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Travellers who are vaccinated need to then undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 6, whereas those who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 12, with Day 1 being the day of arrival.
• Azerbaijan
• Bhutan
• Brunei
• China
• Cuba
• Germany
• Greenland
• Hong Kong (SAR)
• Iceland
• Israel
• Japan
• Kyrgyzstan
• Malta
• Mauritius
• Moldova
• Morocco
• New Zealand
• Portugal
• Russia
• Saudi Arabia
• Singapore
• South Korea
• Spain
• Switzerland
• Taiwan, Province of China
• United States of America
• Uzbekistan
Applicable for arrivals
The new Green List, announced by tourism sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) replaces the April 25 list.
The DCT has also clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in the UAE from, not their citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.