The UAE has evacuated its citizens from Iran as part of the country's efforts to confront the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in a number of countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and the National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority in coordination with the UAE embassy in Iran have handled evacuation measures and ensured their safe return home.

All the returnees have been quarantined and all regular health check-ups have been taken to ensure their safety and protection.

