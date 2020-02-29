Lab results of remaining people who were in contact with infected Italians expected soon

The two infected Italians are being closely monitored. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: A total 167 people who were in contact with the two Italian patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were quarantined in two Yas Island hotels, are free of the virus, the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi said on Friday.

The remaining persons are being monitored and lab results are expected to be ready in the coming hours, the department added.

The department said it has taken all necessary preventive measures, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the relevant competent authorities, to ensure the safety and health of guests in the two hotels, who were in contact with two Italian participants.

The department said it has quarantined those who were in contact with the two Italians in the two hotels located in Yas Island. It also imposed home quarantine for others until the completion of screening and examination procedures.

The two infected cases are being closely monitored by highly qualified medical teams.

The Department of Health added that, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, it is making all possible efforts to combat the spread of the virus and taking all necessary measures and preparations. Concerned authorities in Abu Dhabi have also taken all necessary preventive measures to counter the spread of the virus, including installing thermal detectors in the air, sea and land ports along with qualified medical teams around the clock, and providing necessary medical equipment for laboratory tests.