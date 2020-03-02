Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has denied reports that the guests of the two quarantined hotels left without performing the necessary health checks.
The Ministry affirmed it is taking all necessary procedures including screening, examining and following up on those who were in contacts Covid-19 patients, as part of its precautionary measures in cooperation with health authorities in the country as per the international standards of the World Health Organisation.
The ministry advised the public to take news from official sources only and not to circulate rumors and fake news.