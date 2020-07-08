Dubai: Passengers from selected countries who intend to fly into Dubai are now required to carry out a COVID-19 test before departure.
On Wednesday July 8, Emirates updated its travel advisory and informed passengers that they would be required to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate.
Certificates must be issued not more than 96 hours before departure.
“All passengers travelling with Emirates from the countries or airports specified below have to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate issued by a local government-approved laboratory to be accepted on the flight. Where specified, a certificate from a UAE government-designated laboratory in the country of origin is also acceptable,” said the Dubai-based airline.
The announcement was made after Dubai opened its doors on July 7 to receive international tourists.
Previously, all nationalities who were unable to provide proof were given the alternative of undergoing a PCR test at the airport.
People departing from these 10 countries will have to carry out the test:
- Afghanistan
- Bangladesh
- Egypt
- India
- Iran
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Russian Federation
- Tanzania
- USA - Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO), including passengers originating from California, Florida and Texas connecting to an Emirates flight to Dubai.