1 of 10
In April, with Spain's coronavirus outbreak spiralling out of control, the city called off the festivities for the first time in four decades | A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers sprinting in front of bulls in July 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
The fiesta traditionally kicks off with the "Chupinazo" at noon on July 6, when a rocket is fired from the city hall to the cheers of people crammed into the square clad in white clothes and red neck-scarves. | A Reuters photographer holds a picture of runners participating in the traditional singing before the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival taken in July 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers running next to the Fire Bull during the opening of the San Fermin festival taken in July 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a band playing during the opening of 'chupinazo' taken in July 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller watching bulls and steers inside a corral a day before of the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival taken in July 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a man drinking from a bottle before the firing of 'chupinazo' taken in July 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers sprinting near bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival taken in July 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 10
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller being helped by medical staff during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival taken in July 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller sprinting in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival taken in July 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of revellers celebrating during the opening of 'chupinazo' taken in July 2019.
Image Credit: Reuters