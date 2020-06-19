Louvre Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Pre-booking tickets online will be a requisite at Qasr Al Hosn and Louvre Abu Dhabi when they reopen on June 24, even as the two cultral hotspots launch free admissions for visitors under the age of 18 to engage younger audiences and families.

As a select number of museums and cultural sites in Abu Dhabi prepare to resume operations next Wednesday, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has said strict health and safety guidelines and precautionary measures will be implemented everywhere.

Qasr Al Hosn Image Credit: Supplied

The first sites that will be reopened to the public include Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn, and the Cultural Foundation’s exhibition and Artists in Residence studio. Also reopening will be Al Ain Oasis outdoor areas, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Jahili Fort and Al Ain Palace Museum.

Return to ‘normal’ life

“Announcing the reopening of our cultural sites is a significant step in helping residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi to accelerate a return to ‘normal’ life in the emirate,” said Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi.

“Our cultural sites will help to heal and alleviate any accumulated stress that might have built up over the past ‘lockdown’ period, as we believe that art and culture have the power to help people come together and heal,” he said.

“At DCT Abu Dhabi we are proud to be able to enable that through the work that we do, leveraging the power inherent in art to help re-engage the community and support its return to normalcy in these unprecedented times,” he added.

“The preventative measures implemented across the emirate will be giving people added confidence that they can return to their favorite cultural sites safety.”

New timings

Most cultural sites are operating under revised timings - 10am to 7pm (2pm to 7pm on Fridays) with Louvre Abu Dhabi opening from 10am to 6.30pm, except on Mondays when the museum is closed.

At Louvre Abu Dhabi, visitors will once again be able to experience the museum’s world-class collection and view the latest international exhibition, Furusiyya: The Art of Chivalry between East and West, from July 1 to October 18, 2020.

The Cultural Foundation currently is hosting three exhibitions, The Red Palace, Common Ground and Step into a Story, all of which can be visited now.

Free admission

Alongside the re-opening, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn will also introduce the launch of free admission for visitors under the age of 18 as part of an initiatives to engage younger audiences and families. Tickets for both sites can only be booked online.

In parallel, all the sites that will remain closed will still operate virtually.