Dubai: Dubai’s major parks will be closed during the Eid Al Fitr holiday as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official has said.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said the municipality decided to close the major parks during Eid days to prevent gatherings.

The major parks in Dubai include Mushrif, Al Mamzar, Al Khor, Zabeel and Al Safa park.

“We preferred closing major parks in the emirate during Eid days as a precautionary measure to prevent gatherings between people,” he said. “Staying home is the best option for the safety of the public,” he added during a virtual Ramadan session held on Sunday with number of government officials.

On Saturday, Dubai Municipality said that 70 parks will reopen in Dubai as of May 18 in the second of a three-phase approach that concludes on May 25.

After closing parks on March 15 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Dubai Municipality has decided to restart public parks and recreational facilities in Dubai through gradual and successive stages, with careful monitoring and follow-up of developments.

“The municipality facilities in the residential areas will be open. We disinfect all parks and yards and will gradually re-opened. Visitors should follow precautionary measures for their safety,” he added.

Al Hajri said that municipality teams disinfected 262 areas in Dubai and they are working to repeat the sterlisation programme in some areas with high density.

Treatment of medical waste

Al Hajri said that since the outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on March, Dubai has treated between six to seven tonnes per day of medical wastes.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dubai Municipality has managed medical waste taken from both public and private clinics, hospitals, healthcare centres and laboratories, and transported it directly to the Jebel Ali Hazardous Waste Treatment Facility affiliated with Dubai Municipality, in order to treat it on a daily basis in central medical waste treatment systems designated for this purpose,” said Al Hajri.