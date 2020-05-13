New measures also allow refund and return of goods and use of fitting rooms

Residents of Dubai at Safa Park. Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/ Gulf News

Public parks in Dubai opened for gatherings of five people or less from Tuesday in the latest relaxing of restrictions in place to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The latest updates from the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management also allow the refund and return of goods and use of fitting rooms in shopping malls and retail outlets, with the condition that strict precautionary conditions are observed.

All previous preventive measures in shopping malls and retail outlets are maintained, the update said.

Trams and maritime transport including the Dubai Ferry, water taxis, both traditional and air-conditioned abras, and car sharing services can resume operations according to timelines specified by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

In addition, sports and recreational activities will be permitted in open spaces for up to five people, including cycling, water sports and skydiving. Comprehensive preventive measures have to be maintained while engaging in these sporting activities.