Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has responded to a request from a Grade 1 student to return his mother to the UAE.
Archie Appleyard, a student at RAK Academy Al Hamra, wrote to Sheikh Saud explaining how his month had been stuck in the UK for 52 days due to coronavirus travel restrictions.
“I was pleased today to respond to a letter from Archie, the British boy whose mother was prevented from returning from the UK to Ras Al Khaimah due to the current circumstances," Sheikh Saud said in his response to the letter handwritten.
“It has been 52 sleeps now that I have been apart from my mother,” Archie wrote in his letter.
“I feel so sad because we have never been apart for this long and all I dream and wish for is my mummy's return.”
In his response on his Instagram account, Sheikh Saud said: “We worked to help reunite him with his mother at the earliest opportunity, highlighting on Zayed Humanitarian Day that the UAE will always be a beacon of humanity in this world.”