RAK Ruler replies to handwritten request from Archie, who hasn't seen his mum for 52 days

Archie reading the return letter from Sheikh Saud. Image Credit: WAM

Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has responded to a request from a Grade 1 student to return his mother to the UAE.

Archie Appleyard, a student at RAK Academy Al Hamra, wrote to Sheikh Saud explaining how his month had been stuck in the UK for 52 days due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

“I was pleased today to respond to a letter from Archie, the British boy whose mother was prevented from returning from the UK to Ras Al Khaimah due to the current circumstances," Sheikh Saud said in his response to the letter handwritten.

“It has been 52 sleeps now that I have been apart from my mother,” Archie wrote in his letter.

“I feel so sad because we have never been apart for this long and all I dream and wish for is my mummy's return.”