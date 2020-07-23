Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is a popular tourist destination in the capital for the adventurous. The "Turbo Track" takes riders 64 metres up above the theme park’s iconic red roof. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB are gearing up to welcome back guests on Wednesday July 29.

As a token of appreciation for their patience, Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World will reopen their doors exclusively to annual pass-holders with valid online bookings a day early on Tuesday July 28.

The long-anticipated reopening will see the theme parks and CLYMB observe stringent precautionary measures that have been put into place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for guests.

Safety measures in place include mandatory online booking for all guests including annual pass-holders to ensure that the limited capacity of 30 per cent is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity and modified dining and shopping experiences.

Upon booking their tickets online, guests will receive a confirmation email that details the health and safety measures they can expect, allowing them to familiarize themselves ahead of time.

Furthermore, guests are advised to download the respective smartphone apps for each park to enhance their contactless experience when they visit.

Annual pass-holders are set to receive an extension on the validity of their annual passes accounting for the duration of time that Yas Theme Parks were temporarily closed.

Select experiences that draw large group gatherings across Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World and CLYMB, including shows and spectaculars, are set to return at a later date.

Upon their return, staged shows will also be altered with mandatory physical distancing to allow guests to enjoy the in-park entertainment with peace of mind.

Owing to the current circumstances, character meet and greets will also be temporarily unavailable.

Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World and CLYMB also encourage guests to play their part in these safety measures by wearing face masks at all times, sanitizing hands regularly and choosing contactless payment at all outlets. Guest services attendants will be stationed throughout the parks to assist and answer any questions.

As part of its commitment to provide a safe and enjoyable experience, and in line with the precautions put in place to safeguard the health and wellbeing of staff and guests alike, Yas Waterworld will remain closed. The waterpark will continue to work alongside the concerned local authorities to prepare for reopening.