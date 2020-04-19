EAS Catering Chefs preparing food boxes for humanitarian distribution Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airport Services Catering (EAS Catering) has been commissioned by various government entities, business organisations and community centres, to prepare and provide meals to individuals impacted by the global spread of COVID-19, a statement said on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the EAS catering has cooked and delivered over 15,000 meals a day to people self-isolating or under quarantine, frontline medical staff, humanitarian drives and for various businesses across the capital.

The facility has been selected to support these initiatives due to its stringent food handling procedures.

A microbiologist tests bacterial presence Image Credit: Supplied

Andrew Caines, General Manager, EAS Catering, said: “The capabilities of EAS Catering’s in-house food laboratory means we have direct oversight on the effectiveness of COVID-19 safety measures. We increased microbiological swabbing of surfaces and hands in order to validate disinfection and hand washing efforts, which are direct indicators of virus viability.”

EAS Catering is also delivering amenities and providing a laundry service for Etihad employees living in temporary isolation at Masdar City so as to operate essential freighter and repatriation flights. These include loadmasters, cargo agents, pilots and cabin crew.

In addition, Etihad crew living in company provided accommodation and requiring a meal delivery service are also being catered for free of charge.