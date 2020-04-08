The video features children speaking different languages, urging others to #stayhome

Dubai Police releases unique video to thank frontline defenders of coronavirus Image Credit: Screenshot/ Dubai Police Instagram

Dubai: The Dubai Police on Wednesday thanked those on the frontline of defence in the fight against coronavirus, through a unique video message.

Through their official Twitter handle @DubaiPoliceHQ, the Dubai police uploaded a one minute fifty-four second video message wherein children from different nationalities and in different languages, thank and appreciate frontline defenders. They also urge people to #stayhome to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The video was uploaded with the caption: “In all world languages, our children share a message of thanks and appreciation for all those on the frontline of defense. They also advise you to #StayHome. With regards from Hemaya International Centre, an affiliate of Dubai Police's Anti-Narcotics Department.”

In the video, around 12 languages are showcased, including Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, Tagalog, Spanish, Chinese and Thai. The tune of the UAE National Anthem is also played in the background.

Online reactions:

The video was shared on the Dubai Police’s official Instagram account @dubaipolicehq, and received more than 5,000 views.

People praised the UAE for their effort in fighting COVID-19 and the measures taken by the government to safeguard their people.

Instagram user @zareena2607 posted: “So proud of the UAE and its Rulers, the government and frontliners.”

@min_n_roshdy posted: “Thank you for all your efforts #stayhome #staysafe.”

And Instagram user @m_e_n_e_k_a posted: Thank you, we salute you. Much love and blessings …”

