New alert by Department Of Health allows users to get latest information on COVID-19

Alert from Department of Health - Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Screenshot/Instagram

Dubai: The UAE is trying to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country by educating people about the pandemic. And one of the tools they are using to do this - Instagram.

New initiative:

Online users, who open their Instagram application today, will see an alert on their Instagram feed from the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi. The alert allows users to “see the latest information from the Department of Health” by clicking a button that takes the user to the government website, doh.gov.ae.

Alert from Department of Health - Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Screenshot/Instagram

The government website displays the number of current coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths in the UAE, with the help of a global map. If users have questions or concerns about the pandemic, they can chat with a “smart assistant” through the website.

Live statistics from DOH website Image Credit: Screenshot/DOH website

The aim is to educate people about the problem, so that they can “help prevent the spread of COVID-19”, as stated in the alert.

The Department of Health’s official Instagram account @dohsocial, has displayed a link in their bio, which takes the user directly to the live-number count

Instagram users can move around the interactive map to see the countries most affected by the virus.

Current global scenario of coronavirus:

According to the government website, the UAE has reported 2,076 confirmed cases in the country. There are 1,898 active cases and 167 recoveries.