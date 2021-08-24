Coins will be handed over to Ajman tourism department and won’t be available for sale

The Central Bank of the UAE, in collaboration with Ajman Tourism Development Department, has issued commemorative silver coins to mark the 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum (above).. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in collaboration with the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), has issued commemorative silver coins to mark the 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum.

By issuing these commemorative coins, both the CBUAE and ATDD seek to highlight the historical role of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and his interest in preserving the Emirati heritage, as well as celebrating the UAE’s culture, including the vital role of Ajman Museum — one of the precious Emirati treasures with artefacts revealing the nation’s valuable history.

The CBUAE will issue 1,000 silver coins, each weighing 40 grammes. The front side of the coin will feature the image of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, with his name in Arabic and English, and the date of issuance in Gregorian and Hijri years (2021 and 1443, respectively). The coin’s reverse side bears a drawing of Ajman Museum, with the names of both the museum and the UAE Central Bank in Arabic and English.

All silver coins issued will be handed to the Ajman Tourism Development Department and will not be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters or branches, but rather will retail in the Ajman Heritage District.

With regard to this issuance, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, said that these commemorative coins come in honour of the Ruler of Ajman and his relentless initiatives to preserve all aspects of Emirati heritage — from architectural to social, cultural and literary.