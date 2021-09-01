Ras Al Khaimah: A fire broke out in the cabin of a ship in the dry dock at Al-Jazeera Al Hamra Port on Wednesday. Firefighters from four civil defence stations brought the blaze under control by 1.20am and cooling operations continued until about 4am. No injuries were reported.
The operation was supervised by Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah, accompanied by Colonel Ali Al Mahboubi, Deputy Director of the Department, Lt Colonel Salem Al Shaer, Head of Centres Department, and Major Saeed Al Bakr, Head of Operations Department.
Police Operations Room received a report from the Security and Safety Officer at Al-Jazeera Al-Hamra Port at 11.33pm on Tuesday about a fire breaking out in the cabin of a ship docked for maintenance inside the dry dock. Four firefighting teams from Al-Jazeera Al Hamra, Al-Rafaa and Didqaqa were immediately dispatched to the spot.
Firefighting operations began immediately after the civil defence teams reached the spot as thick smoke had engulfed the ship. At 1.20am on Wednesday, the flames were brought under control and cooling off operations were carried out 4am. According to the authorities, there was only limited material damage and no casualties were reported.
Brigadier General Al-Zaabi praised the efforts of the teams participating in the firefighting operation, whose members set the best examples in performing their duty and arriving in record time, which had a role in preventing any injuries and in reducing as much as possible the material losses resulting from this fire, praising the cooperation of those in charge of security and safety in the port. Al-Jazeera Al-Hamra with the firefighters and quickly informing them of the fire and placing the port’s firefighting equipment at the disposal of the firefighting teams.