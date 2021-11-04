Abu Dhabi: Two children who had been rumoured to be missing in Al Ain yesterday have been found and taken safely home, Abu Dhabi Police said.
Rumours about the missing children, aged seven and 12 years, had been circulating throughout the day on social media platforms.
Missing report
The children had, in fact, been reported missing by their father after they had left the house. The father had filed a report with Abu Dhabi Police.
A search and rescue team was deployed by the police department and the children were later found safe and in good health in Al Ain. They were then taken home to their parents.