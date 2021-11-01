Sharjah: Four young men were arrested for reckless driving and trying to evade police in Sharjah on Monday.
Their vehicles were also impounded, a senior Sharjah Police official said.
The men were driving at high speed in a reckless manner, putting their life in danger as well as those of other road users.
The Central Operations Room of Sharjah Police General Command received a report about dangerous driving exceeding the 80km/h speed limit on an internal road in the emirate.
Traffic patrols moved to the incident site to verify the information and take the necessary measures, but the violating drivers fled after noticing the arrival of the police patrols.
Caught on camera
The traffic tracking systems and smart cameras of Sharjah Police contributed to monitoring the violators and identifying them after locating them. The drivers were arrested and their vehicles were impounded.
The case will be referred to the public prosecution after police investigations are completed.
Sharjah Police urged motorists, especially young drivers, to abide by traffic rules and help make the roads safer. The General Command of Sharjah Police said they will not tolerate such dangerous behaviour on the road that poses a threat to the lives of road users.
Police called on drivers to adhere to the speed limits as speeding is a major cause of accidents.