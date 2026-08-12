CBUAE issues commemorative coins on International Youth Day

Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at CBUAE, stated, “This issuance reflects the UAE’s profound appreciation for its youth. Inspired by the vision of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who placed his trust in young generations and regarded them as partners in the nation’s building and development, the Central Bank reaffirms, through initiatives such as this, its commitment to strengthening national identity, raising awareness of the vital role youth play in supporting economic and financial stability, and fostering their active contribution to realising the nation’s future aspirations.”