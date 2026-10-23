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UAE leaders condole with Saudi King over martyrdom of two officers in reconnaissance helicopter crash

Condolences sent by UAE leaders to Saudi King after helicopter tragedy

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UAE leaders express condolences to Saudi King over officers' helicopter crash
UAE leaders express condolences to Saudi King over officers' helicopter crash

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy following the martyrdom of two National Guard officers in a reconnaissance helicopter crash in the Najran region.

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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Saudi King.

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