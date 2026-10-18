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UAE offers condolences to Saudi Arabia after helicopter crash kills two officers

The Ministry expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs

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UAE offers condolences to Saudi Arabia after helicopter crash kills two officers

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the martyrdom of two officers in the crash of a reconnaissance helicopter belonging to the Ministry of National Guard in the Najran region.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the two martyrs, and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people over this tragedy.

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