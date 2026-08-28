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UAE leaders offer condolences over death of Norway’s King Harald V

Sheikh Mohamed sends condolences to King Haakon VIII following the death of King Harald V

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UAE leaders offer condolences over death of Norway’s King Harald V

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of condolences to His Majesty King Haakon VIII of Norway, over the death of King Harald V.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolences to His Majesty King Haakon VIII.

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