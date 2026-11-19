Gulf News and BeingShe's sustainability awards takes place today at the SEE Institute
A celebration of sustainability leadership, innovation and impact will take centre stage at the SEE Institute at The Sustainable City today, as the second Sustainability Excellence Awards, organised by Gulf News and BeingShe, get under way.
Building on the success of last year's inaugural edition, the awards will honour 15 organisations and individuals driving the UAE's transition towards a sustainable future. Around 100 nominations were received, and the winners were selected by an independent jury.
The winners come from sectors including free zones, sustainable finance, healthcare, digital innovation, maritime recycling, construction, landscaping and agriculture, fashion, cooling, education, real estate and development, and facilities management. They are recognised for embedding sustainability into their business practices, advancing innovation and delivering measurable environmental and social impact.
Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Founder and Chairwoman of MusicNation, will be the Chief Guest. A humanitarian, philanthropist and creative patron from the UAE, she is dedicated to supporting displaced youth and strengthening family resilience in the modern world. She will deliver the keynote address and present awards to the winners.
For the UAE, sustainability extends beyond environmental responsibility. It encompasses economic resilience, social progress, cultural preservation and the wellbeing of future generations.Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Founder and Chairwoman of MusicNation
"Under the UAE's visionary leadership, forward-looking policies and strong institutional foundations have created an environment where innovation flourishes, opportunities expand and communities thrive," she said. "Ultimately, I believe sustainability should be measured by the lasting difference we make in people's lives and the legacy we leave for generations to come."
She added that platforms such as the Sustainability Excellence Awards play an important role in recognising individuals and organisations that are translating sustainability priorities into meaningful action. "By celebrating measurable impact and responsible leadership, they inspire others across sectors to raise their ambitions and contribute to a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future. These achievements reflect the UAE's spirit of progress and shared responsibility."
Noura Hassan Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation, will join as Special Guest and present awards. She is also Vice President of Badminton Asia and a member of the Executive Board of the Olympic Council of Asia, and serves as Senior Consultant at the Dubai Land Department.
Sustainability is no longer a separate conversation. It runs through how we build, how we lead and how we bring the next generation with us. Recognising those who turn commitment into measurable results shows what is possible and encourages others to follow.Noura Hassan Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation
The evening will include a panel discussion, Building a Lasting Sustainability Legacy, moderated by Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News. The panel features Dr Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-founder and Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group; Dr Samiullah Khan, Chief Sustainability Officer at the National Development Consortium; and Yiannis Kourkoulis, President – Greece at Best Oasis & SPM Energy Shipping. Ahmad Haffar, widely known as the voice of Dubai and Gulf News' brand ambassador, will also host a special session during the programme.
Best Oasis & SPM Energy Shipping are the title sponsors of the awards. Their businesses span shipowning, global cash buying and ship recycling.
What drew us to the Sustainability Excellence Awards was the thought behind the initiative: recognising businesses that are making a genuine difference and bringing together people from different industries who can learn from one another.Shailesh Bhala, Chief Operating Officer of Best Oasis & SPM Energy Shipping
Speaking about the group’s own experience, he added: “What began as a family business in ship recycling over three decades ago has grown into global cash buying through Best Oasis and shipowning through SPM Energy Shipping.
“For us, sustainability leadership is about looking beyond immediate commercial considerations and making decisions that remain responsible in the long run.”
The jury for this year’s edition comprises Dr. Samiullah Khan, Chief Sustainability Officer at the National Development Consortium; Fatima Mubarak, Environment and Sustainability Specialist at the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority; and Faisal Ali Al Rashid, Senior Director of the Demand Side Management at the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.
Title Sponsors: Best Oasis & SPM Energy Shipping
Trophy Partner: Crystal Arc
Gift Partner: Puranmal