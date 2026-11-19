Rasha Khalifa Al Mubarak, Founder and Chairwoman of MusicNation, will be the Chief Guest. A humanitarian, philanthropist and creative patron from the UAE, she is dedicated to supporting displaced youth and strengthening family resilience in the modern world. She will deliver the keynote address and present awards to the winners.

The winners come from sectors including free zones, sustainable finance, healthcare, digital innovation, maritime recycling, construction, landscaping and agriculture, fashion, cooling, education, real estate and development, and facilities management. They are recognised for embedding sustainability into their business practices, advancing innovation and delivering measurable environmental and social impact.

Building on the success of last year's inaugural edition, the awards will honour 15 organisations and individuals driving the UAE's transition towards a sustainable future. Around 100 nominations were received, and the winners were selected by an independent jury.

A celebration of sustainability leadership, innovation and impact will take centre stage at the SEE Institute at The Sustainable City today, as the second Sustainability Excellence Awards, organised by Gulf News and BeingShe, get under way.

"Under the UAE's visionary leadership, forward-looking policies and strong institutional foundations have created an environment where innovation flourishes, opportunities expand and communities thrive," she said. "Ultimately, I believe sustainability should be measured by the lasting difference we make in people's lives and the legacy we leave for generations to come."

She added that platforms such as the Sustainability Excellence Awards play an important role in recognising individuals and organisations that are translating sustainability priorities into meaningful action. "By celebrating measurable impact and responsible leadership, they inspire others across sectors to raise their ambitions and contribute to a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future. These achievements reflect the UAE's spirit of progress and shared responsibility."