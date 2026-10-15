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UAE leaders condole with Saudi King over victims of King Khalid International Airport attacks

Messages of support sent by UAE leaders to Saudi King after deadly airport incident

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King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia
King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia
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Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the victims of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which resulted in several deaths and injuries. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Saudi King.

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