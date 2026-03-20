Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sharjah Mosque

Joining Their Highnesses in prayer were Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child; along with a number of sheikhs, heads of local and federal departments and institutions.