Sharjah ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

The reception was attended by: Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Adviser in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Adviser in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; and Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council.