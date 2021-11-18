Dubai: A British expatriate living in Dubai has won a BMW 750 Li xDrive M Sport car. Stuart Merrick, 60, won the sports car at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw held on Wednesday at the Dubai Airshow site in Dubai World Central.
Merrick won the luxury vehicle a BMW 750 Li xDrive M Sport with ticket number 0980 in Finest Surprise Series 1787, which he had purchased from the Dubai Duty Free Finest counter at Dubai Airport on his way to Iraq for a business trip.
A resident of Dubai for 30 years now, Merrick is a father of three and works as an engineer.
“Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free. I have been participating for as long as I can remember and I will never stop doing so. I can’t wait to drive this beautiful car on Dubai roads,” he said.
The Finest Surprise draw attracted several exhibitors and visitors who had purchased tickets for the popular promotion. The draw was conducted by Ramesh Cidambi, the chief operations officer, Salah Tahlak, the executive vice-president, Corporate Services, and Sinead El Sibai, senior vice-president, marketing.