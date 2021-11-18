Abdul Hamid Ahmad with Rose-Ann Benjamin, Consul General of Granada, Kathleen Cuffy Jno-Jules, First Secretary, Embassy of Dominica, Sam Bayat, Founder and Owner, Bayat Legal Services and Clint Khan, Director of Y-Axis at the Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition in Dubai on Thursday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The highly-anticipated three-day Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE), the first on-ground event post-pandemic dedicated to immigration and citizenship, opened on a high note in Dubai on Thursday.

The event runs until Saturday at Hotel Crowne Plaza, Sheikh Zayed Road.

Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publishing Abdul Hamid Ahmad led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, together with diplomats from the Caribbean states, including Consul General of Grenada Rose-Ann Benjamin and Kathleen Cuffy Jno-Jule, First Secretary of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Ahmad expressed his satisfaction at the positive turnout of exhibitors and visitors. He noted around 4,000 people have registered online for the live event that will run until Saturday.

He said, “GNICE has proven to be a significant platform because we have brought together in this free-to-attend event all stakeholders, including legal and immigration experts, industry consultants and spokespersons of leading nations offering citizenship, and residency by investments programmes to help residents, high networth individuals (HNIs) and prospective immigrants make the right decisions for their future.”

“This (GNICE) comes at an opportune time, following the phenomenal success of our recent face-to-face Gulf News EduFair in August,” he added.

Visitors to GNICE can ask face-to-face industry and legal experts about immigration, investment opportunities as well as options on overseas education.

“We have brought a unique opportunity for people to explore and have a better understanding on immigration and second citizenship,” Ahmad added.

Future of human mobility

Gulf News Commercial Publisher David George said GNICE is not only a one-stop destination for those looking to get immigration and second citizenship queries addressed, but is also an opportunity “to reimagine the future of human mobility and build more inclusive and resilient societies”.

“We believe migration is an expression of the human aspiration for dignity, safety and a better future. It is part of the social fabric, part of our very make-up as a human family,” George said. “Today, the unprecedented lockdowns and related travel restrictions have forced many students to look abroad for higher education; families seek viable immigration options and HNIs want to explore options for residency and second citizenship to ensure security and global mobility.”

One-stop destination

A packed agenda over three days has ensured that the seminar is a one-stop destination for those who want to know anything about immigration and second citizenship to countries that offer them globally.

The event has brought together all stakeholders, including immigration lawyers, industry experts, spokespersons of leading nations offering citizenship and residency by investments programes, career counsellors, and leading language testing professionals on one platform to enable prospective immigrants to get credible information and take decisions for their future.

The event also incorporates a series of panel discussions, workshops and one-on-one sessions on immigration trends, effective ways to access residence- and/or citizenship-by-investment programmes, strength of premium passports, real estate investments for second passports, and study abroad opportunities.

Today, on Day 1, the sessions provided a comprehensive insight into the prospects of second citizenship, the countries offering them and how one could attain the citizenship. Separate sessions were also conducted on how Canadian Express Entry works and Why St Kitts and Nevis is a unique investment opportunity. There was also another panel session that provided updates on the increasingly complex world of investment migration.

Study abroad opportunities

Getting a second passport

With the world coming out of the pandemic, immigration consultants and experts noted that more people have become keen in getting a second passport or citizenship.

Sam Bayat, founder and owner of Sam Bayat, said: “This is the best time for people to shop around and get information about Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) and Residency-by-Investment (RBI) programmes in the Middle East.”

Clint Khan, director of Y Axis, one of the largest immigration companies in the world, added that the ongoing Gulf News event is significant as “it is a platform for UAE residents to get the right advice on immigration”.

“Because this is a face-to-face event, we can connect with people in person and provide them with free and right advice,” he added.

‘Social and financial problems’

David Regueiro, COO and managing partner of RIF Trust, noted: “Our presence here is important as people come to us looking for Plan B — for freedom and options which are good for them and their family.”

Tiago Camara, CEO of PTGoldenVisa, explained: “Back up plans for themselves (prospective immigrants) and their family members are now a must. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many social and financial problems in different countries, and now people have to come up with back up plans to live, work and study in other countries.”

Inga Valerie Wellings, business development manager at CS Global Partners, a government-mandated agency for Dominica as well as St Kitts and Nevis, also observed: “In the last couple of years, we have seen sharp increase in people looking for CBI. This is absolutely logical as we have witnessed in the last two years difficulties, travel restrictions, and many life changes.

