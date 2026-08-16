BRIDGE Summit 2027 set for Yas Island with year-round global platform planned

Al Hamed said the UAE would continue to provide an environment that brings together global talent, ideas and investment, while BRIDGE seeks to strengthen international cooperation and contribute to shaping the future of media, content and entertainment.

The inaugural BRIDGE Summit in 2025 attracted more than 40,000 participants from 182 countries, generated a media reach of 834 million people, and hosted 1,276 business meetings. It also resulted in 48 agreements and deals, establishing a broad international network for the platform.

The Alliance plans to expand partnerships with governments, international organisations, universities, technology companies and major media groups. These collaborations are expected to contribute expertise and international perspectives to the summit’s programmes while creating opportunities for investment and cross-border cooperation.

Yas Island was selected for its integrated entertainment and events infrastructure, which the organisers said will support a comprehensive experience for international participants and visitors. The 2027 edition will extend over five days, allowing more room for specialised programming, business meetings, discussions and partnership-building.

The additional preparation time will allow the Alliance to further develop the summit’s content, specialised tracks, international partnerships and operational framework, with the aim of delivering a broader experience aligned with its global ambitions.

He added that the next phase would build on that foundation through a more sustainable model centred on partnerships, opportunities and knowledge, while supporting innovation and helping media professionals respond to rapid changes in the digital landscape.

“The inaugural edition of BRIDGE demonstrated its ability to serve as a global platform bringing together decision-makers, leaders across media and content, investors and creators from around the world, and transforming this diversity into an integrated ecosystem for dialogue, collaboration and opportunity creation,” Al Hamed said.

He said the inaugural edition demonstrated the summit’s ability to bring together decision-makers, media and content leaders, investors and creators from around the world, creating opportunities for dialogue, collaboration and investment.

Al Hamed said the UAE’s approach, in which excellence and innovation are embedded in the culture of work and long-term planning is viewed as a pathway to excellence, would continue to guide BRIDGE’s development.

The second edition will be held on Yas Island in collaboration with Miral, and will mark the start of BRIDGE Summit becoming an annual event. The strategy focuses on expanding specialised programmes, strengthening international partnerships and creating a global ecosystem linking media, content, entertainment, technology and investment.

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