Cybersecurity Summit 2026: Uniting global leaders to strengthen digital resilience

Over 400 delegates to join from government, finance and cybersecurity sectors
The upcoming Government Cybersecurity Summit 2026 will bring together some of the region’s most influential government leaders, cybersecurity experts, regulators, and technology innovators to address the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape shaping the future of digital governance and national resilience. Hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, this summit is scheduled to take place on the 9th of June 2026 at Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi. The summit is expected to welcome 400+ delegates from government entities, critical infrastructure organisations, financial institutions, and global cybersecurity firms.
Organised by Intellicon Events, the summit arrives at a crucial time as governments across the GCC continue accelerating investments into artificial intelligence, smart city ecosystems, cloud-powered public services, and next-generation digital infrastructure. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated - ranging from AI-powered attacks to vulnerabilities targeting critical national infrastructure - the event aims to provide a strategic platform for collaboration, innovation, and actionable cybersecurity dialogue.
The summit will feature an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers and thought leaders from across government, enterprise, academia, and the cybersecurity sector. Among the featured speakers are Dr Mohamed Alkuwaiti, Dr Omar Al Shaiba, Najyb Al Maskari, Dr Alfredo Suárez Mieses, Jamal Saleh, Dr Abdalla Al Hammadi, Rashed Al-Momani, Hessa Issa Mohammed Taher, and Ziad Nasrallah, while also featuring cybersecurity and technology leaders from organisations such as Kaspersky, QuantumGate, OPSWAT, AlphaData/HPE, Oliver Wyman, iblades.ai, Commvault & Delinea.
Key discussions throughout the day will focus on topics including AI-driven cyber defence, national cybersecurity strategies, zero trust architectures, cybersecurity governance, cloud security, quantum-safe frameworks, workforce development, and cross-sector collaboration to protect critical infrastructure. The opening “Visionaries’ Panel Discussion” will examine how governments and organisations can build a future-ready cybersecurity workforce capable of responding to emerging threats, including quantum computing risks and AI-powered cyberattacks. Another major session, “Building a Resilient Cybersecurity Governance Framework in a Hyperconnected World,” will explore how organisations can align cybersecurity governance with national strategies and international standards while balancing innovation with resilience.
In addition to strategic discussions, the summit will provide a valuable networking environment for government officials, CISOs, regulators, policymakers, and technology providers to collaborate on strengthening cyber resilience and securing the UAE’s digital future. As cybersecurity continues to evolve into a critical pillar of national development, the 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit 2026 aims to drive meaningful partnerships and forward-looking strategies that support secure digital transformation across the region and beyond.
For more information, agenda details, and speaker updates, contact partnerships@intellicon-me.com