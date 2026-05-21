Cybersecurity Summit 2026: Uniting global leaders to strengthen digital resilience

The upcoming Government Cybersecurity Summit 2026 will bring together some of the region’s most influential government leaders, cybersecurity experts, regulators, and technology innovators to address the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape shaping the future of digital governance and national resilience. Hosted by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, this summit is scheduled to take place on the 9th of June 2026 at Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi. The summit is expected to welcome 400+ delegates from government entities, critical infrastructure organisations, financial institutions, and global cybersecurity firms.