BRIDGE Summit 2025: PUBG creator launches bold vision for a shared 3D internet

Brendan Greene urges global partners to help build a new open digital world at Bridge 2025
Brendan Greene, COO of PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions and creator of the globally renowned game PUBG, extended an open invitation from the stage of the BRIDGE Summit 2025 for the world to join a new project he is announcing one that aims to build a shared, open, three-dimensional layer of the internet that restores trust, creativity, and human connection to the digital space.
Greene made the announcement during a session titled “Vast Worlds”, part of the inaugural edition of BRIDGE Summit, the world’s largest event spanning the media, content, and entertainment industries. Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the summit features 430 speakers from 45 countries, including leading creatives, policymakers, investors, technology experts, media institutions, and cultural leaders delivering more than 300 sessions across seven thematic tracks: media, content economy, art and music, esports, technology, marketing, and filmmaking.
Greene explained that the project seeks to restore genuine human connection and interaction in the digital realm, calling on partners and visionaries to join the mission. “Ambition is a responsibility. The digital future must be open, shared, and owned by its creators. It should offer our children and grandchildren a digital world worthy of their imagination. I invite all interested parties to join us and help build a project that is bold, human, and humble at the same time and contribute to shaping the future,” he said.
He added: “The future of digital interaction will be three-dimensional. Today’s generations are growing up in virtual spaces that function as social and creative extensions of real life.”
Experts and specialists in the esports and gaming sectors confirmed that the industry is witnessing rapid global expansion, fueled by growing support from governments and institutions due to its substantial economic value and its ability to attract large consumer segments.
The BRIDGE Summit 2025, currently underway at ADNEC, welcomed leading content creators, technology executives, and influential figures in the esports space, who shared insights and forward-looking perspectives on the sector’s future and growth opportunities.
Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, emphasized in a media interview that technology has become an integral part of every form of digital interaction including gaming, social platforms, artificial intelligence, and algorithm-generated content.
He noted that the priority today is to elevate digital content so that it reflects national values, traditions, and cultural heritage. “This is the message we convey to all: that content produced across these platforms should remain consistent with our national and cultural identity,” he added.
Moaz Sheikh, CEO of STARZPLAY, affirmed that the future of esports in the UAE, the region, and the world is increasingly promising, driven by significant investments and strategic partnerships that continue to propel the sector’s growth.
“We already offer fantasy sports services on the STARZPLAY platform, and we are working to expand the platform to integrate esports content as a core component of our streaming offerings,” he said.
He added that esports has become a fundamental pillar of the modern service economy alongside content creation, digital broadcasting, and distribution and is among the fastest-growing segments in the global entertainment landscape.
He also highlighted the platform’s role in licensing top-tier esports content and making it accessible to audiences across the region.
Across the halls of ADNEC echoing with steps heading toward the media, technology, and content tracks of BRIDGE Summit 2025 the ChinaJoy pavilion stands out as an Asian gateway into the world of electronic gaming. More than a showcase of products, it offers a sense that the future is being built right here, that an entire industry has crossed continents to find a home in Abu Dhabi the crossroads of creativity and a laboratory for new ideas.
At BRIDGE Summit, the world’s largest event for media, content, and entertainment industries, the ChinaJoy pavilion serves as a vivid reminder of Asia’s influence in gaming; a space that feels less like an exhibition and more like a preview of tomorrow.
The pavilion brings together 19 exhibitors representing some of the most prominent players in the Asian gaming industry. Its interactive space transforms into a dynamic arena where visitors roam through the latest games and try them firsthand, as if journeying through multiple worlds in minutes: a movement-based game here, a collaborative multiplayer challenge there, and another showcasing the visual precision that defines Asian game design. Everything is open to play inviting visitors to become part of the experience rather than mere spectators.
ChinaJoy’s presence at BRIDGE Summit 2025 highlights the sector’s broader narrative where technology intersects with storytelling and entertainment becomes a platform for new ideas and creative expression. What thrives in Beijing and Shanghai now finds natural ground for expansion and collaboration in Abu Dhabi, bringing Asian developers closer to regional audiences, startups, and innovators.
The pavilion also reflects the spirit of the summit itself: uniting media, the arts, and emerging technologies under one roof where ideas become opportunities, and opportunities evolve into partnerships. With every visitor who tries a new game or discovers a fresh technology, the pavilion seems to reshape the digital entertainment landscape and position Abu Dhabi at the center of a global conversation on the future of gaming.
Visitors leave not only with a gaming experience, but with a sense that this industry rich in imagination and creativity is becoming part of the new cultural ecosystem defined by BRIDGE Summit 2025, where worlds meet under a single roof.
