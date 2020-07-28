Dubai Canvas will continue to support talented Emirati artists as part of Brand Dubai’s commitment to give the UAE’s youth opportunities to enhance their role in the development of the local art landscape. Image Credit:

Dubai: Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has joined hands with Meraas to host this year’s edition of Dubai Canvas at City Walk, the design-inspired lifestyle destination in the city.

For an entire month, from the first day of Eid Al Adha to August 31, the indoor space of City Walk will transform into an open-air canvas for exciting contemporary art created by international and local artists as part of an immersive exhibition held under the theme ‘Travelling through Art’, according to a Dubai Media offica press release.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Manager of City Branding, Brand Dubai, said: “Dubai Canvas seeks to create a vibrant and engaging space that will help revitalise the creative life of the city. This year’s Dubai Canvas reflects the city’s cultural resilience even in the face of the most challenging circumstances.”

Shaima Al Suwaidi

“At a time when the process of restoring normality in all sectors and spheres of life gathers pace, Dubai Canvas seeks to introduce the community to new creative perspectives through a wonderfully interactive experience. Dubai Canvas will once again demonstrate the cultural vibrancy that is part of the city’s character,” she added.

3D artist

Spanish 3D artist, Juandrés Vera, will bring to this year’s Dubai Canvas a blend of street art, with his trademark style of creating immersive aesthetics and realism. He is set to showcase his exceptional 3D street art that thrills the senses and makes audiences feel they can actually walk into the image. The multi-award-winning artist’s 2D and 3D art works, exhibited at museums and galleries around the world, are enticingly interactive in nature — encouraging passers-by to stop and click some ‘gram worthy moments. Vera found his way into the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 when he and his team set a record for the world’s longest anamorphic pavement art.

Talented Emirati artists

This year’s Dubai Canvas will continue to support talented Emirati artists as part of Brand Dubai’s commitment to give the UAE’s youth opportunities to enhance their role in the development of the local art landscape. Two of the UAE’s most promising artists, 23-year old Mahra Al Falahi and 37-year old Saggaf Al Hashemi will be creating captivating 3D artworks in City Walk. Al Falahi, who has been part of Dubai Canvas since its 2018 edition held in La Mer, will bring to this year’s edition her inspirational utopian perspectives on the world. Al Hashemi, who has contributed to two phases of Brand Dubai’s Dubai Street Museum project, will share his artistic vision to spread peace, beauty, and love through his work at Dubai Canvas.

Live painting performances

Visitors to Dubai Canvas also have a chance to attend mesmerising live pendulum painting performances. Led by Serbian artist Milan Katanic, the performances use a swinging pendulum instead of a paint brush to create enthralling spectacles. Combining science and art, the Spirograph-inspired project offers a unique kinetic art experience for the public. Through the show, Katanic, known by his pseudonym Kal3, will seek to inspire audiences with shifting lines, shapes, colours and movements.

Ahmed Al Mahri, one of the UAE’s most accomplished calligraphic artists, will create contemporary calligraphic murals and host an interactive calligraphy show. The artist will lead a live performance that will showcase his craftsmanship and give the public deeper insights into the classic and timeless art form.

