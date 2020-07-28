Dubai: Filipinos who are planning to fly home between November 2020 and March 2021 can book Dubai-Manila flights now for a base fare as low as Dh79 with Cebu Pacific’s Eid Al Adha seat sale.
The seat sale will run from July 28 until July 31 for travel from Dubai to Manila between November 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021. The Dh79 base fare is exclusive of applicable taxes and surcharges, according to Cebu Pacific (CEB).
The Philippines budget carrier said bookings made during the promotion period come with “free unlimited rebooking” option.
The airline had earlier introduced more flexible options for passengers during this period.
“These sale flights may be rebooked for an unlimited number of times, without any fee, and only with minimal fare difference, should the passenger have a change in travel plan or if an emergency arises,” CEB said in a press release sent to Gulf News on Tuesday.
Booking for the seat sale may be made through the airline’s website or CEB mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may do so at any branch of Al Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within 24 hours of making an online booking.
The airline said it has intensified its safety and preventive measures to ensure safe travel and safeguard the health of passengers and crew members.