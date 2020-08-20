Abu Dhabi: In order to promote animal welfare values and provide sources of drinking water and food for birds in the capital, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi in collaboration with its partners has launched an initiative of bird feeding among its parks of the capital.
The initiative has been implemented in three parks so far on the Abu Dhabi Corniche. The initiative will be spread across all public and residential parks in Abu Dhabi.
The municipality aims to strengthen the humanitarian work system for individuals and institutions in general, especially in light of the high temperatures and humidity during the summer.Feature
Abu Dhabi municipality explained that the “bird drinker” is an inverted cone, made of plastic, with a capacity ranging from 4-5 litres of water. It is characterised by bright colours to attract the birds to drink water, and it is regularly refilled. One waterwheel can welcome 100 birds.
The initiative includes providing safe places for birds, to protect them from high temperatures, by providing stalls and wooden houses, in which thy could shelter from the heat, in addition to providing food and drink for them daily.