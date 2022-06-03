Dubai: Sharjah resident Arif from Bangladesh won the Mighty Dh20 million grand draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi series 240 today.
He had bought his winning ticket 144481 in series 240 on May 27.
When Big Ticket host Richard called Arif and asked him how he was, all Arif could say was “Alhamdulillah! First class!” — clueless that he had won the night’s Dh20 million grand prize! Richard told Arif that staff from Big Ticket would call him after the live draw to share details of how he could claim the prize.
Last month’s grand prize winner, Mujeeb Chirathodi, 49, an Indian truck driver living in Ajman, was present during the draw to pick this month’s grand winner. Chirathodi previously won Dh12 million, which he shared with his nine friends, including seven Indian compatriots and two Bangladeshis.
Other prizes
Indian national Fabitha Binas (ticket number 271300 bought on May 27) won the Dh1 million second prize, while Dubai resident Nihita Vincent (ticket number 219746), who is also from India, won the Dh100,000 third prize.
Another Dubai resident and Indian expat Santhosh Payyambrayill Ravindran (ticket number 053184) won the fourth prize worth Dh50,000.
The Dream Car Jeep Grand Cherokee went to Jaison Jhon (ticket number 018924) from India.
Meanwhile, Justin Joseph (Indian), Ibrahim Abed Lutfi Othman (Jordanian), Diyona Anna Binu (Indian) and Thedsinamoorthy Meenachisundaram (Indian) won Dh500,000 each during the weekly electronic draws last month.
Next draw
The next draw for series 241 will be on July 3, where Dh15 million is the grand prize. There is also a raffle draw for a brand-new Maserati sports car. The price of one Big Ticket is Dh500, inclusive of VAT. If two tickets are bought, the third one is free. The Dream Car ticket is Dh150, inclusive of VAT, with buy ‘2 get 1 free’ promotion. Participants can visit Big Ticket stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport, or online on the Big Ticket website.