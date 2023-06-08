1. Avoid getting visa, Emirates ID fines by enabling notifications on your phone
Free alert service for Apple and Android users sends reminders for renewal
2. Eid Al Adha 2023: Kuwait announces six-day holiday for public sector
The ministries and agencies will resume work July 3, government announces
3. UAE federal employees can opt for three-day weekend
New work model defined by UAE Human Resources Law takes effect from July 1
4. New maximum, minimum speed limits on three key roads in the UAE
Violating the speed limit can cost from Dh300 up to Dh3,000
5. Kuwait deports 680 expats in three days
Court verdicts, administrative decisions, violations of labour laws among reasons