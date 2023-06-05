Dubai: If you are driving around the UAE, it is important to note that new speed limits have been introduced on major routes across the country after announcements were made by police authorities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

While most routes have a new maximum speed limit, there is also one key road, where you will need to ensure that you do not go below the minimum speed limit when driving on the fast lanes.

Here are all the updates that have been announced this year.

1. Sweihan Road – Maximum speed limit reduced to 120km/h

From June 4, 2023, the maximum speed limit on a six-kilometre stretch on Sweihan Road has been reduced from 140km/h to 120km/h.

Abu Dhabi police said that the revised speed applies on the road from Al Falah Bridge, in the direction of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Also read Abu Dhabi reduces maximum speed on Sweihan Road to 120 kilometres per hour

Speeding fines explained The UAE’s Federal Traffic Law lays out clear fines and penalties for drivers who fail to abide by the speed limit of a given road. The amount of fine and penalty depends on how far above the speed limit you were caught driving.

Fines start from Dh300 and can go up to Dh3,000, with the vehicle being impounded if you are violating the speed limit by more than 60km/h.

Also read How much is a speeding fine in the UAE?

2. Two lanes on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road – minimum speed limit 120km/h

If you are driving down E11 in Abu Dhabi, the two lanes from the left now have a minimum speed limit – 120 km/h. From May 1, Abu Dhabi Police has introduced a fine of Dh400 for drivers violating the minimum speed limit requirement on the first two lanes from the left.

As reported by Gulf News earlier, the new speed limits aim to enhance road safety, and encourage slower vehicles and heavy vehicles to use the lanes on the right. The minimum speeds do not apply on the rightmost lane, which is designed to accommodate heavy vehicles, and the second lane from the right.

Also read All the traffic alert systems in Abu Dhabi that you should be aware of

Also read

3. Dubai-Hatta Road (E44) – Maximum speed limit reduced to 80km/h

Since January 1, 2023, the maximum speed limit on a six-kilometre stretch on the Dubai-Hatta Road has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h. The change in speed limit is applicable on the sector extending between Dubai, Ajman and the Al Hosn Roundabout.

The speed limit signs have been updated accordingly and red line markings on the road have also been introduced to alert drivers.