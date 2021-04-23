Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has hosted a training programme alongside the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) for members of the Ethiopian diplomatic corps. The three-day programme focused on best practices and approaches to international cooperation.
The training programme is a significant development in the diplomatic training provided by AGDA, as it was delivered to members of a foreign diplomatic corps. Held virtually, the training was split into five main sessions on: International cooperation, the UAE’s journey in youth empowerment, cultural diplomacy, intercultural awareness and international efforts in combating violence and extremism.
The programme was structured in a way to enable several key learning objectives, with the expectation that students would develop an understanding of the importance of strategic partnerships, including bilateral, multilateral and public-private partnerships. Other elements of the training programme discussed the development of national policies, such as the UAE foreign assistance policy, and areas in which the UAE has been successful, including women empowerment, infrastructure, technical assistance, and national projects.
In addition, the course provided a historical, political and analytical framework for diplomats to liaise more effectively with United Nations representatives and staff. This session also offered participants a basic understanding of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, while shedding light on contemporary global issues, including poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, building peace and justice.