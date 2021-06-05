Regulations vary based on whether person is vaccinated, where he or she has returned from

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi’s public health wing, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, has outlined quarantine guidelines to ensure that residents are familiar with all precautionary protocol. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Abu Dhabi has emerged as a model for limiting the spread of coronavirus. Its extensive mass screening programme is supported by a robust test and trace programme, which includes well-defined guidelines for residents, travellers and close contacts.

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi’s public health wing, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), has outlined these quarantine guidelines to ensure that residents are familiar with all precautionary protocols. They vary based on whether residents are vaccinated, and whether the country they have returned from in on the Green List or not.

Quarantine durations, follow-up testing

'I am vaccinated'

— and have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient: 5-day quarantine. Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 4, tracker watch removal on Day 5 if follow-up test result is negative.

— and have returned from a country on the Green List: No quarantine required, and no tracker watch assigned. Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 6.

— and have returned from a country not on the Green List: 5-day quarantine. Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 4, tracker watch removal on Day 5 if follow-up test result is negative.

'I am not vaccinated'

— and have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient: 10-day quarantine. Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 8, tracker watch removal on Day 10 if follow-up test result is negative.

— and have returned from a country on the Green List: No quarantine required, and no tracker watch assigned. Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 6 and Day 12.

— and have returned from a country not on the Green List: 10-day quarantine. Follow-up COVID-19 test on Day 8, tracker watch removal on Day 10 if follow-up test result is negative.

Testing in home quarantine:

— Follow-up COVID-19 PCR tests are free.

— Enrolled resident can go directly to designated centres on specified days without appointment, and without first asking for a movement permit.

COVID-19 symptoms to report:

— headache

— shortness of breath

— fever

— cough

— sore throat

Where to go for testing, tracker-watch removal

Abu Dhabi city:

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient: Yellow Hall, COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at Mina Zayed’s Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal. 8am to 6:30pm every day of the week.

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after arriving from countries on the Green List: Seha Drive-through Screening Centres at Zayed Sport City, Al Bahia, Al Madina, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba, Corniche. Saturday to Thursday, between 8am and 7:30pm. Zayed Sport City and Al Shamkha Centre also open on Friday, between 10am and 7:30pm. Other Seha screening centres also offer follow-up testing, but tests will cost Dh85 per person, and individual must first apply for movement permit.

A drive-through COVID-19 screening centre in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Courtesy: Seha

Tracker watch removal: Purple Hall, COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at Mina Zayed’s Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal. 8am to 6:30pm every day of the week.

In case of COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result: Outpatient Clinic at Al Mafraq Hospital. . 8am to 6:30pm every day of the week.

Al Ain:

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient: COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khabaisi. 8am to 6:30pm every day of the week.

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after arriving from countries on the Green List: Seha Drive-through Screening Centres at Asharej, Al Amsoudi and Al Hili. Saturday to Thursday, between 8am and 7:30pm. Asharej facility also open on Friday, between 12pm and 7:30pm.

Tracker watch removal: COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khabaisi. 8am to 6:30pm every day of the week.

In case of COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result: COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khabaisi. 8am to 6:30pm every day of the week.

Al Dhafra:

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient: Seha facilities in Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Al Sila, Ghayathi, Al Marfa, Dalma. 8am to 7pm every day of the week.

Follow-up testing for those in home quarantine after arriving from countries on the Green List: Seha Drive-through Screening Centres at Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, Al Marfa. 8am to 7pm every day of the week. Screening centre at Al Sila, Liwa, Delma. Sunday to Thursday, from 8am to 7pm. Also Fever Clinic in Madinat Zayed Industrial Area, 8am to 7:30pm every day of the week, and Flu-like Diseases Clinic throughout the week at any time.

Tracker watch removal: Seha facilities in Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Al Sila, Ghayathi, Al Marfa, Dalma. 8am to 7pm every day of the week.

In case of COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test result: Seha facilities in Madinat Zayed, Liwa, Al Sila, Ghayathi, Al Marfa, Dalma. 8am to 7pm every day of the week.

Contact health authorities:

— 02 4493333 for tracker-watch queries

— 8001717 for general queries