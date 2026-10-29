Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said driving without a licence endangers both motorists and other road users, as unlicensed drivers may not have completed the training and qualification required to operate a vehicle safely.

Awareness materials in Arabic and English explain the dangers of driving without a licence and the legal consequences of the violation. They also reinforce motorists’ responsibilities towards their own safety and that of other road users.

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