GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Ajman Police warns: Driving without a licence risks lives

Police warn of legal consequences and urge motorists to meet all licensing requirements.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ajman Police warns motorists that driving without a licence puts lives at risk.
Ajman Police warns motorists that driving without a licence puts lives at risk.
Ajman Police

Ajman: Driving without a licence puts lives at risk and exposes motorists to legal accountability, Ajman Police has warned, urging the public not to get behind the wheel without meeting the required licensing conditions.

The warning comes as Ajman Police’s Traffic and Patrols Department launches an awareness campaign titled “Driving Without a Licence” to highlight the dangers of unlicensed driving, prevent traffic accidents and protect lives and property.

Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said driving without a licence endangers both motorists and other road users, as unlicensed drivers may not have completed the training and qualification required to operate a vehicle safely.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Renew licences before expiry

The campaign stresses the importance of ensuring driving licences remain valid and are renewed before their expiry dates. Motorists must also ensure that their licence category matches the type of vehicle they drive.

Residents and visitors are being urged to familiarise themselves with approved driving licence requirements and ensure they meet all the necessary conditions before driving.

Awareness materials in Arabic and English explain the dangers of driving without a licence and the legal consequences of the violation. They also reinforce motorists’ responsibilities towards their own safety and that of other road users.

Families urged to prevent unlicensed driving

Colonel bin Hindi called on members of the public to comply with traffic rules and regulations and never allow anyone without a driving licence to drive their vehicles.

He also highlighted the role of families in educating their children about the dangers of unlicensed driving, stressing that shared responsibility is essential to making roads safer for everyone.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
RTAUAE traffic finesAjman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US lawmakers warn banks, ports against Russian diesel as Trump defends energy dealings with Moscow

US lawmakers warn banks, ports against Russian diesel

2m read
Dubai Police add Lamborghini Temerario to luxury fleet

Dubai Police add Lamborghini Temerario to luxury fleet

1m read
Dubai Police warn of traffic on Al Khail Road

Dubai Police warn of traffic on Al Khail Road

1m read
Motorists with chronic conditions urged to get check-ups and never ignore warning symptoms.

Too tired to drive? Stop before it is too late

2m read