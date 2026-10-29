Police warn of legal consequences and urge motorists to meet all licensing requirements.
Ajman: Driving without a licence puts lives at risk and exposes motorists to legal accountability, Ajman Police has warned, urging the public not to get behind the wheel without meeting the required licensing conditions.
The warning comes as Ajman Police’s Traffic and Patrols Department launches an awareness campaign titled “Driving Without a Licence” to highlight the dangers of unlicensed driving, prevent traffic accidents and protect lives and property.
Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said driving without a licence endangers both motorists and other road users, as unlicensed drivers may not have completed the training and qualification required to operate a vehicle safely.
The campaign stresses the importance of ensuring driving licences remain valid and are renewed before their expiry dates. Motorists must also ensure that their licence category matches the type of vehicle they drive.
Residents and visitors are being urged to familiarise themselves with approved driving licence requirements and ensure they meet all the necessary conditions before driving.
Awareness materials in Arabic and English explain the dangers of driving without a licence and the legal consequences of the violation. They also reinforce motorists’ responsibilities towards their own safety and that of other road users.
Colonel bin Hindi called on members of the public to comply with traffic rules and regulations and never allow anyone without a driving licence to drive their vehicles.
He also highlighted the role of families in educating their children about the dangers of unlicensed driving, stressing that shared responsibility is essential to making roads safer for everyone.