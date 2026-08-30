Ajman Police shares essential home safety tips before travelling

Off on holiday? Police warn: lock up, unplug and keep travel plans private
Heading off on holiday? Passport: check. Suitcase: check. Home prepared for your grand disappearance? That’s the bit Ajman Police would rather you didn’t forget.
As part of its Safe & Secure Summer campaign, Ajman Police is reminding residents that keeping your home safe before travelling takes more than locking the front door and hoping for the best.
First up: resist the temptation to announce your holiday to the entire internet. Posting “Two glorious weeks in Bali!” might earn a few jealous emojis, but it also broadcasts one very useful detail — your home is empty. Save the sunset spam for when you’re back.
Then there’s the pre-flight electrical sweep. Ajman Police advises unplugging unnecessary devices before leaving, helping reduce the risk of electrical faults while nobody is home. Your television, coffee machine and phone charger can survive without you.
The message is refreshingly simple: a few sensible precautions before travelling can make for a much more relaxing return.
So, before racing to the airport, give your home one final security check. Lock up, unplug and keep those travel plans off social media. After all, the only surprise waiting after a holiday should be how quickly the laundry pile appears.