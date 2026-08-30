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Ajman Police shares essential home safety tips before travelling

Off on holiday? Police warn: lock up, unplug and keep travel plans private

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Ajman Police shares essential home safety tips before travelling
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Heading off on holiday? Passport: check. Suitcase: check. Home prepared for your grand disappearance? That’s the bit Ajman Police would rather you didn’t forget.

As part of its Safe & Secure Summer campaign, Ajman Police is reminding residents that keeping your home safe before travelling takes more than locking the front door and hoping for the best.

First up: resist the temptation to announce your holiday to the entire internet. Posting “Two glorious weeks in Bali!” might earn a few jealous emojis, but it also broadcasts one very useful detail — your home is empty. Save the sunset spam for when you’re back.

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Then there’s the pre-flight electrical sweep. Ajman Police advises unplugging unnecessary devices before leaving, helping reduce the risk of electrical faults while nobody is home. Your television, coffee machine and phone charger can survive without you.

The message is refreshingly simple: a few sensible precautions before travelling can make for a much more relaxing return.

So, before racing to the airport, give your home one final security check. Lock up, unplug and keep those travel plans off social media. After all, the only surprise waiting after a holiday should be how quickly the laundry pile appears.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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