Ajman: As many as 45 patrols have been deployed by Ajman Police to ensure road safety and security in the emirate during Eid Al Fitr holidays.
The patrols will regulate traffic movement and help reduce traffic congestion, while preventing any erroneous behaviour by drivers, and ensuring people adhere to precautionary measures .
Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of traffic and patrols department, said the 45 traffic patrols will be deployed in various areas of the emirate round the clock, especially near commercial centres, main roads and tourist places.
read more
- Dubai: Cannons to be placed at six locations to mark beginning of Eid Al Fitr
- Sharjah Police launch ‘Celebrate Safely’ campaign for Eid Al Fitr
- Eid Al Fitr 2022 in UAE: Abu Dhabi vehicle inspection services will be available over the holidays
- Abu Dhabi authorities step up safety, cleanliness drive ahead of Eid holidays
He added that the intensification of traffic patrols in Ajman has begun for the Eid holiday period, as the movement of the public increases in the markets and commercial centres.
Lt Col Al Falasi appealed to drivers in general, and young drivers in particular, to adhere to the traffic laws.