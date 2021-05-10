Ajman: In co-ordination with the Ministry of Education and the local emergency, crisis and disaster team, Ajman has allowed the resumption of school activities in the emirate, provided that the capacity for students and workers does not exceed 50 per cent and all COVID-19 precautionary measures are adhered to.
The decision to resume the activities comes within a comprehensive plan based on the educational institutions' commitment to precautionary measures in the interest of the Ministry of Education and the local emergency, crisis and disaster team to secure the health and safety of students, with a close follow-up of the developments.