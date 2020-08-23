Dubai: Ain Dubai, set to be the world’s tallest observation wheel, is shaping up well and has successfully installed its first capsule onto the wheel over the weekend, a spokesperson for Ain Dubai said here on Sunday.
Over the coming period, the remaining 47 capsules are scheduled for gradual installation.
When complete, Ain Dubai will be the tallest observation wheel in the world, standing more than 250 metres above the Bluewaters island, looking out across Dubai’s skyline.
Among Dubai’s super-high structures, Ain Dubai will stand tall. The Dubai Frame in Zabeel Park stands at 150 metres, and there is the observation deck on the Burj Khalifa, which is at 555 metres up in the sky.