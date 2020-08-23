Abu Dhabi: A new research project announced on Sunday will develop a COVID-19 antiviral drug in the UAE.
The project follows an agreement between Abu Dhabi-based social initiative, Sandooq Al Watan, and the University of Sharjah. Sandooq Al Watan’s Applied Research and Development Programme, Sward, has furnished the drug research grant to the university, in addition to another grant dedicated to developing technologies for the detection of COVID-19.
A third grant has been provided to New York University Abu Dhabi for the development of COVID-19 detection technologies.
A post on social media by the Abu Dhabi Media Office specified that the drug development grant is meant for the design of a dual-inhibitor antiviral drug to treat SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) “by coupling two major privileged scaffolds, which will lead to blocking major enzymes required for viral infection”.
“The new proposed product will provide a platform to overcome any possible drug resistance or evolved future viral outbreaks,” the post added.
Meanwhile, any COVID-19 detection technology developed will aim to be rapid, simple, scalable and cost-effective.