Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad is chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A keen sportsman with a heart for charity and a thirst for knowledge and poetry, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad Al Maktoum, 32, wed Shaikha Madiyah Bint Dalmook Al Maktoum on May 15 and celebrates his reception today.

As chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), which aims to empower future generations and enable them to devise sustainable solutions, Shaikh Ahmad is a visionary who is committed to the development of his country, according to Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF.

“History has taught us that the civilisations that prevailed did not solely last because of their power or wealth,” said Shaikh Ahmad, “but because of the efforts of their people and their renewed abilities to devise solutions to the challenges these civilisations faced. As for the civilisations that have stopped working, learning and seeking future opportunities, they have fallen back and were forgotten by history.”

Also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MBRF Award, Shaikh Ahmad has previously bestowed the title upon the likes of Bill Gates’ wife Melinda, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and the man who invented the internet Tim Berners Lee.

Shaikh Ahmad in 1991. The 32-year-old Shaikh Ahmad is also passionate about sports and is himself an accomplished athlete, having won individual gold at the World Endurance Championships in Spain in 2002. He is also chairman of the Dubai Camel Racing Club and the UAE National Olympic Committee and also heads the Mohammad Bin Rashid Creative Sports Awards. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

All of these efforts recognise innovation but also act as an inspiration to the UAE’s youth for them to continue nation building with their own contributions.

“He’s very close to this cause and is working hard to help Arab society develop,” said Bin Huwaireb.

“Not only this, but he has also done a lot for charity and many times he has taken aid to Africa himself.”

Passionate sportsman

As chairman of the UAE National Olympic Committee and also head of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Creative Sports Awards, Shaikh Ahmad is also passionate about sports and is himself an accomplished athlete, having won individual gold at the World Endurance Championships in Spain in 2002.

On top of this he supports traditional sports that are close to the UAE’s heritage such as camel racing, as chairman of the Dubai Camel Racing Club. The MBR Creative Sports Awards, Shaikh Ahmad now presides over on behalf of his father His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also gives back to the cause of sport and encourages other Arab athletes coming up the ranks, while inculcating the ethos of active and healthy lifestyles among the wider public.

High standards

“You’ll always find him with his father, who has instilled the values of being very creative and supportive of youth through sport and knowledge,” added Bin Huwaireb. “Shaikh Ahmad always wants everything we do to be of the highest quality and he follows everything in order to enable young people to deliver.

“This is what has led and enabled us to become one of the largest knowledge foundations in the world.

“Last year, thanks to all his efforts, the United Nations Development Programme [UNDP] made the MBRF foundation their only knowledge partner. So, he is a great and very successful Shaikh doing a lot for his people and those outside the UAE as well.”