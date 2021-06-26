Visitors check out hunting equipment at the last edition of Adihex in 2019. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, the 18th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition ‘ADIHEX2021’ will be organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club from September 27 to October 3, 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

For the first time, Adihex will be held over a period of seven continuous days, reflecting the increasing public interest and meeting the expectations of falconry, hunting, equestrian and heritage lovers. Exhibitors from all the 11 sectors that form Adihex are eagerly awaiting to attract hunting and equestrian enthusiasts from around the world.

The exhibition is officially sponsored by Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, while the Hunting Guns Sector is sponsored by Bynuna Military and Hunting Equipment Trading Company.

More than 1.6 million visitors

Being the largest exhibition of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, Adihex holds a leading position in international hunting exhibitions in terms of number of visitors. It also plays an important role in attracting tourists from the Gulf Cooperation Council region and across the globe. Since 2003, more than 1.6 million visitors have visited Adihex, while more than 115,000 visitors from 120 nationalities visited its last edition in 2019.

In addition to running traditional and social media campaigns, the Higher Organising Committee has launched a major international promotional and marketing campaign through the exhibition’s representative offices in several European and Asian countries, whereas Adihex has an active presence in more than 50 countries and its news and events are followed in more than 45 languages.

‘Live and virtual activities’

On this occasion, Majid Ali Al Mansouri, chairman of the Higher Organising Committee and Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club, said: “As we and other countries share the joy of gradually coming out of the pandemic, we are pleased to reveal 80 live and virtual activities and features awaiting visitors over the seven days of Adihex. These activities are ideal for everyone, including educational events, innovative competitions, live heritage and sports shows, and fun learning opportunities that enhance the attraction of Adihex as a family festival that interests and suits all members of the family and society.” Preservation of heritage and environment

Adihex provides visitors with opportunities to learn about the culture of the UAE and its authentic heritage through a variety of innovative activities and events, which raise public awareness about the importance of preserving the environment and wildlife, and encourage people to practise environment-friendly sports in a sustainable manner, which is manifest through the participation of many official and private Emirati entities and institutions concerned with the preservation of heritage and the environment, and whose exciting and diverse activities will be revealed in the coming period.

The activities of the Emirates Falconers Club are particularly prominent at Adihex, as it presents live demonstrations on falcon care and the principles of falconry. It also introduces the Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy School and the Arabian Saluki Centre, as well as provides an opportunity for children, tourists and the public to take souvenir photos with falconers accompanied by birds and hunting dogs.

Live simulation

The auctions of falcons, horses, camels and arts are among the most attractive events for the public. Adihex also offers its fans a unique live simulation experience for archery enthusiasts in an ideal and safe environment. Several educational workshops also await the visitors, including a workshop on how to train horses and overcome obstacles, a workshop on the ancient art of archery and workshops on falconry and the manufacture of hunting knives. Additionally, there will be a show on modified road cars and a workshop on survival in the desert.

In the arts and crafts section, more than 40 painters and artists from the UAE and other countries will participate in the arts features of Adihex, which will also have workshops specialised in drawing and painting, Arabic calligraphy, pottery, sculpture, carpets and wicker (palm fronds). There will also be a photography corner that will provide the opportunity to learn the basic elements of the art of photography in the desert.

The ‘Gymkhana’

In the arena of live performances, visitors will once again have the opportunity to witness the ‘Gymkhana’ — an event organised by Dhabian Equestrian Club, in cooperation with Zayed Higher Organisation, for beginners and people of determination, offering exciting games, activities and horse and pony riding opportunities.