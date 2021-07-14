Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from Tuesday, July 13. The list now includes 35 different places.
Compared to the previous Green List effective since June 24, the new list includes Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Canada, France, Hungary, Jordan, Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Seychelles, Turkmenistan, and Vatican City. It leaves out Bhutan, Brunei, Finland, Greenland, Japan, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, and Uzbekistan.
Quarantine exemption
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Travellers who are vaccinated need to then undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 6, whereas those who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 12, with Day 1 being the day of arrival.
In contrast, vaccinated travellers arriving from places not on the Green List must quarantine for seven days, with a follow-up PCR test on day 6. Those who are not yet vaccinated must quarantine for 12 days if they have returned to Abu Dhabi from a place not on the Green List, and undergo a follow-up PCR on Day 11.
The destinations on the updated Green List include:
1. Albania
2. Armenia
3. Australia
4. Austria
5. Azerbaijan
6. Belgium
7. Canada
8. China
9. Denmark
10. France
11. Germany
12. Hong Kong (SAR)
13. Hungary
14. Iceland
15. Israel
16. Italy
17. Jordan
18. Malta
19. Mauritius
20. Moldova
21. Netherlands
22. New Zealand
23. Norway
24. Republic of Ireland
25. Romania
26. Saudi Arabia
27. Seychelles
28. Singapore
29. South Korea
30. Sweden
31. Switzerland
32. Taiwan, Province of China
33. Turkmenistan
34. United States of America
35. Vatican City
Applicable for arrivals
The new Green List, announced by tourism sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) replaces the June 24 list.
The DCT has also clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in Abu Dhabi from the specified places, and is not based on citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.