Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list effective from Tuesday, July 13. The list now includes 35 different places.

Compared to the previous Green List effective since June 24, the new list includes Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Canada, France, Hungary, Jordan, Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Seychelles, Turkmenistan, and Vatican City. It leaves out Bhutan, Brunei, Finland, Greenland, Japan, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, and Uzbekistan.

Quarantine exemption

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. Travellers who are vaccinated need to then undergo a follow-up PCR test on Day 6, whereas those who are not fully vaccinated will have to undergo follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 12, with Day 1 being the day of arrival.

In contrast, vaccinated travellers arriving from places not on the Green List must quarantine for seven days, with a follow-up PCR test on day 6. Those who are not yet vaccinated must quarantine for 12 days if they have returned to Abu Dhabi from a place not on the Green List, and undergo a follow-up PCR on Day 11.

The destinations on the updated Green List include:

1. Albania

2. Armenia

3. Australia

4. Austria

5. Azerbaijan

6. Belgium

7. Canada

8. China

9. Denmark

10. France

11. Germany

12. Hong Kong (SAR)

13. Hungary

14. Iceland

15. Israel

16. Italy

17. Jordan

18. Malta

19. Mauritius

20. Moldova

21. Netherlands

22. New Zealand

23. Norway

24. Republic of Ireland

25. Romania

26. Saudi Arabia

27. Seychelles

28. Singapore

29. South Korea

30. Sweden

31. Switzerland

32. Taiwan, Province of China

33. Turkmenistan

34. United States of America

35. Vatican City

Applicable for arrivals

The new Green List, announced by tourism sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) replaces the June 24 list.

The DCT has also clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in Abu Dhabi from the specified places, and is not based on citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.