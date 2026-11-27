Motorists must register online and remain violation-free from December 1 to 3
Abu Dhabi Police have launched an initiative offering motorists a four-black-point reduction on their traffic records if they comply with traffic regulations during the UAE’s 55th National Day celebrations.
Under the ‘Celebrate Safely’ initiative, motorists must register online, sign a traffic safety pledge and refrain from committing any traffic violations or causing accidents between December 1 and 3, 2026. They must also comply with regulations governing celebrations and vehicle decorations.
Motorists can register for the initiative at es.adpolice.gov.ae/celebratesafely
The initiative follows a public opinion survey conducted by Abu Dhabi Police through its official social media platforms to gauge support for rewarding motorists who observe traffic regulations during the National Day celebrations.
The proposal received positive feedback from the public, with police highlighting community support for initiatives that encourage responsible driving and promote shared responsibility for road safety.
Abu Dhabi Police said the initiative is part of its continuing efforts to improve road safety, advance its strategic priority of smart road security and encourage responsible driving during national occasions.
Rules motorists must follow
Police urged motorists to comply with celebration guidelines, including:
Not using mobile phones while driving.
Refraining from organising unauthorised convoys or gatherings on public roads.
Not disrupting traffic, blocking roads or obstructing the movement of vehicles.
Not using party sprays, whether as drivers, passengers or pedestrians.
Not allowing passengers to lean out of vehicle windows or sunroofs.
Avoiding stunt driving and dangerous behaviour on roads.
Following instructions issued by police officers.
Vehicle decoration restrictions
Motorists must also comply with regulations governing vehicle decorations, including restrictions on covering windscreens or side windows with stickers, using front windscreen sunshades, adding noise-producing materials, making unauthorised modifications to vehicle bodies or engines, and installing accessories that obstruct visibility.
Only scarves associated with National Day celebrations are permitted. Motorists must not obscure or cover number plates, change the colour of their vehicles, or tint or colour the front windscreen.
Police encouraged motorists to take advantage of the initiative by honouring their traffic safety pledge and driving responsibly, stressing the importance of protecting lives and property and ensuring the safety of all road users during the celebrations.